MortgagePeople Movers

Brenda Hedeen joins Canopy Mortgage as CFO

The executive has more than a decade of experience as a CFO

Former Open Mortgage executive Brenda Hedeen has been hired by Utah-based Canopy Mortgage as its new chief financial officer.

“I was delighted when they reached out as I’ve had my eye on this group for years … they have it all: Techcentric, innovative, cost-effective, amazing culture, truly transparent pricing, engaged leadership and outstanding retail model. I’m excited to be a part of a leadership group that I can be really proud of!” she wrote in a LinkedIn post this week.

Hedeen was the CFO of Open Mortgage from May 2022 to October 2024. She also had CFO stints at On Q Financial and Mann Mortgage.

Open Mortgage shut down its distributed retail channel in August and laid off more than two dozen employees. The company is now focused on third-party originations.

Founded in 2018, Canopy has its own proprietary technology platform, which propelled it to becoming a HousingWire Tech100 winner in 2023. It has nearly 300 loan officers and originated about $1.35 billion in mortgages over the past 12 months, according to Modex data.

