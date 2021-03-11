Strategies for MSR Management in 2021
Strategies for MSR Management in 2021

Join expert panelists to review current MSR market trends and strategies to optimize your portfolio. Several lenders will also join the conversation to discuss their experiences, challenges and strategies.

Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership
Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership

An Honest Conversation with New American Funding’s Charles Lowery and Frank Fuentes on how housing policy could impact minority homeownership.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Join us on March 16 to discover the most innovative operations and closing management tech solutions for the real estate industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Mortgage

Boosting Mortgage Profits in a Remote Environment – Sponsored by Capacity

Discover how mortgage companies are boosting profits by adopting a mortgage automation platform. David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, will explain how a mortgage automation platform can automate borrower education, lead routing, guideline access, loan status updates, and servicing. He will also review the benefits of intelligent document processing.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Spring Summit 2021 on-demand summit, go here.

Panelists:

  • David Karandish, CEO, Capacity
  • Maleesa Smith, Managing Editor, Content Solutions, HousingWire
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

down arrow HW+
Will higher mortgage rates cool the housing market?

The current economic data shows we should expect higher mortgage rates this year, but will that be enough to cool down the housing market? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_276736349
Finance of America unveils hybrid reverse mortgage product

Finance of America Reverse will soon debut a hybrid product that combines elements of a reverse mortgage with a forward mortgage.

Mar 11, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please