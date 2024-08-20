BHGRE network expands presence in Washington state

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network has grown its presence in the Pacific Northwest. On Monday, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) Northwest Home Team announced its acquisition of Tacoma, Washington-based 253 Realty.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

253 Realty was founded in 2013 by Shawn Viguerie. Prior to venturing out on his own, Viguerie served as a managing broker at another local firm.

After the acquisition he will serves as the managing broker of BHGRE Northwest Home Team’s Tacoma office.

“We are thrilled to be part of real estate’s lifestyle brand,” Viguerie said in a statement. “We are excited about the many synergies created by this merger that will help maximize growth opportunities for our affiliated agents in Tacoma thanks to the significant brand resources at our disposal. As part of a larger firm, I can devote more time and attention to my clients, ensuring they have the best possible experience.”

BHGRE Northwest Home Team has offices in Tumwater, Yelm and Chehalis, and serves clients in South Puget Sound area, focusing on Thurston, Pierce, Lewis, Mason and Grays Harbor Counties. The firm was founded in 2015 by Steve and Jessica Poulos, and it affiliated with BHGRE in 2021.

“Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network, we have generated tremendous momentum as a result of the brand’s marketing, learning and business development programs for our affiliated agents,” Jessica Poulos said in a statement. “In addition to supporting our affiliated agents in building their business and increasing their productivity, we have selectively folded in new real estate professionals who align with our culture and growth mindset.”

This acquisition is the Poulos’ second in recent years as it acquired and independent firm Chehalis after joining the BHGRE network.

“Shawn has been a rainmaker in Pierce County for more than 25 years and we have worked with him and his affiliated agents on the other side of the transaction many times,” Steve Poulos said in a statement. “We knew that there was a great fit and that we could really help Shawn and his team grow by complementing Shawn’s proven lead generation systems with the brand’s resources and our commitment to professional development.”