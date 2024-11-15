Beyond automation: How marketing tech can empower loan officers in 2025

Should the goal of marketing technology be to make it so that a loan officer never needs to log in? Or, should LOs be encouraged to engage with marketing tools as much as possible in order to help them build their own brand and connections?

I started in the mortgage industry in 2015, working for large banks that were heavily invested in using technology to simplify the loan process for everyone involved. Ordering an appraisal was as easy as pushing a button. Loan conditions were discussed via live chat and uploaded to an online portal where employees at another location I had never seen processed them and ensured conditions were satisfied.

While this might look efficient on paper, it led to a harsh reality check when I transitioned to producing for an IMB and realized I didn’t know how a loan moved from application to closing.

I didn’t understand the difference between an agency guideline and an overlay.

I had no idea what happened when I clicked “Order Title,” and I had zero relationships with local title companies as a result. This was especially problematic because the company I joined didn’t have an “Order Title” button.

Back then, you might have argued that the entire industry was headed in the direction those big banks had already implemented: simplifying the loan process at the cost of comprehensive understanding to reduce errors and lower labor costs.

But fast forward to today, and there are still only a handful of companies capable of that level of loan process simplification. Knowledge of how a mortgage is originated, fulfilled, sold in secondary markets, and serviced remains crucial for an originator who values having options on where to hang their license.

Those banks have since scaled back their role in the mortgage industry significantly. Their approaches to production and efficiency didn’t age well.

Not only did they invest millions into their technology, but they also fostered a culture of fragmented responsibility, creating a salesforce of LOs who didn’t know enough about the loan process to assist clients even if they wanted to.

So what can we take away from this about providing originators with the tools they need for success now and in the future? And how can we apply these lessons when deciding what marketing tools to equip LOs with?

First off, when it comes to a CRM—the lifeblood of a digitally savvy LO’s business—we shouldn’t be choosing solutions that minimize LO involvement. Too often when discussing CRMs with mortgage executives, I hear some variation of:

“Well, the loan officers won’t use it no matter how good it is, so whatever we pick needs to do everything for them automatically.”

Today, “CRM” encompasses far more than just contact management. Platforms like HubSpot or HighLevel combine CRM functions with powerful marketing capabilities, allowing an LO to manage essential aspects of their business from one place.

This type of technology, empowering loan officers as individual brand owners, is more affordable than ever and only getting cheaper.

Authenticity and individual connections are valued by consumers more today than they have been since the early days of the internet.

And yet, companies still lean into an originator’s tendency to want everything done for them automatically.

Instead of assuming that removing LOs from the marketing and communication process is what’s best for production, we should provide tools that allow producers to market themselves effectively—and back it up with the education they need to thrive.

From personal experience, I know it’s more challenging to empower hundreds or thousands of LOs than it is to just handle it for them. And yes, a significant portion of originators, particularly those further into their careers, may prefer to rely on traditional methods until they become obsolete.

There’s certainly a case for offering both a done-for-you and done-with-you experience. But don’t be the company that provides an automated solution with zero support for the next generation of top producers who crave more control over their marketing.

The future belongs to those who equip their loan officers with not just tools but the skills to use them to their fullest potential. Empowerment, not detachment, is the path forward.

Michael McAllister is the President of Empower LO.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

To contact the editor responsible for this piece: [email protected].