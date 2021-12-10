What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Mortgage

Better.com’s CEO Vishal Garg taking leave “effective immediately”

CFO Kevin Ryan will take over on an interim basis

One week after laying off 900 employees via Zoom and courting a mountain of bad press, Better.com’s founder and CEO Vishal Garg is taking leave “effectively immediately,” according to an internal memo sent to employees of the digital mortgage lender on Friday.

In the interim, Kevin Ryan, chief financial officer at Better and a former executive at Morgan Stanley, will step in to manage day-to-day decisions of the company, the letter read.

Vice’s Motherboard first reported the news on Friday morning.

News of Garg’s departure comes after an onslaught of negative media coverage and departing executives, a result of Garg firing 9% of the company’s employees last Tuesday and then criticizing their work ethic in a subsequent communique with remaining employees.

Specifically, Garg accused former employees of “stealing” from the company by working a mere two hours per day. He apologized to employees this week, but the fallout continued.

It was hardly Garg’s only transgression as the head of the digital mortgage lender. He previously called workers “dumb dolphins” in an email and had a lengthy history of legal issues in which he was accused of fraud and misleading investors, Forbes previously reported.

Better was on track to go public via a special purpose acquisition company this year at a $6.9 billion valuation.

The letter also noted that the board has engaged an independent third-party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment.

“We have much work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of,” the letter concluded.

