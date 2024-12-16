Ben Carson, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during the first Trump administration, wrote an editorial in the Washington Examiner that praises the pick of Scott Turner to succeed him in the role for the incoming Trump administration.

Carson, who was rumored as a candidate to reassume the post before Turner was announced as the pick prior to Thanksgiving, described why he was “thrilled” about the news. He offered reasons why he believes Turner will excel in the role, particularly from the vantage point of an incoming Republican administration.

Ben Carson

“Scott’s life story demonstrates some of the most important qualities of a leader and cabinet secretary,” Carson wrote. “He is ambitious, passionate, detail-oriented, and a steadfast defender of conservative values. These character traits don’t come easy; they result from years of hard work, faith in God, and pushing himself to be the best he can be over the course of decades, all of which have culminated in his nomination to be a cabinet secretary.”

Carson went on to describe Turner’s athletic career, which included time as a professional football player in the NFL. He left football to focus on his political ambitions and was elected to serve in the Texas Legislature in 2013.

Turner was tapped in 2019 to serve in the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), which brought him into close proximity with officials at HUD under Carson’s leadership. This echoed points made by the Trump transition in its announcement of Turner’s selection to lead HUD.

“In this role, Scott worked closely with the HUD team to unite business, faith, education, and community leaders across the country to develop revitalization plans and achieve long-term, sustainable growth for America’s forgotten men and women,” Carson said. “Under Scott’s leadership, 16 federal agencies initiated more than 200 policy actions to further this economic growth.”

Carson also noted that WHORC directed $50 billion of private investment into designated “opportunity zones,” before describing what he sees as Turner’s leadership qualities as a key element of his ability to lead HUD.

“All of his life experiences have helped Scott understand what it takes to be successful and inspire others around him to be successful as well,” Carson wrote. “I can testify firsthand that every time Scott came to address our staff at HUD in his role as WHORC executive director, he captured the room, and our staff left each of these meetings with a renewed vigor and passion for their work.”