Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation
Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation

Join our upcoming webinar as SoftWorks AI CEO and Avanze CEO explore the advances in tech that allow for greater levels of automation and cost reduction, especially in support of post-close and pre-fund review.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Real EstateBrokerage

Bay Area team bolts Compass for Side

OWN Marin, which sells luxury homes in Marin County, expressed desire for their own branding.

Another group of California agents has left Compass for Side, this time in the luxury, coastal environs of Marin County.

OWN Marin, a veteran team of five agents, announced last week that they switched from the New York-headquartered brokerage to the San Francisco-based outfit.

Created in 2004 by Barr Haney and Whitney Potter, OWN Marin generated $381 million in 2020 sales volume, the agent team reported, on 153 deal sides, meaning that the median home in which they represented seller or buyer was priced at $2.8 million.

“Marin County has always been a protected and insulated market,” Haney said of an area known for beaches, redwoods, and postcard-style scenery.

OWN Marin’s departure is not exactly an existential threat to Compass. The brokerage, which declined comment, has hundreds of agents in Marin County – which lies just north of San Francisco County – and is the no. 1 Bay Area brokerage by sales volume.

But it highlights a type of agent team that grew dissatisfied with the fast growing, SoftBank-backed brokerage, which became a publicly traded company in April.

Haney and Potter were originally part of Morgan Lane, a boutique brokerage in Marin. Morgan Lane was acquired by Pacific Union, and just when Haney and Potter were getting used to putting “Pacific Union” on their “for sale” signs, Pacific Union was bought by Compass, in a blockbuster transaction announced in August 2018.

Agents under the purchase were forced to re-brand themselves as Compass, and Haney chafed at “doing co-branding with a big-box brokerage, instead of doing our own thing.”

Side, on the other hand, is a “white-label” brokerage, meaning that OWN Marin markets itself as the brokerage with Side in the legal and administrative background. Side has in the past recruited agents from Compass who seek to create their own brands including Kofi Nartey in Beverly Hills, and Dana Olmes from Hidden Hills.

Side’s business model includes taking a uniform 10 percent split from each commission its agents earn. While the brokerage provides tech and sales processing materials, it does not have the full services of Compass. Namely, Haney acknowledged that his team must pay its own lease for office space.

Where Compass and Side are alike is a prowess in venture capital fundraising. Formed in 2013, Compass went public after raising more than $1.5 billion in VC cash.

Side, meanwhile, announced a $150 million fundraise in March, claiming that its latest cash infusion has propelled the four-year-old brokerage to a $1 billion valuation.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_250556333
Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_221300514
More renters and homeowners are making payments

Less than 5 million households did not make their rent or mortgage payments in March 2021, the lowest number since the onset of the pandemic.

May 06, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please