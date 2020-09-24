Mortgage

Average mortgage rates tick up this week

The rate is 2.9% this week, up from last week’s 2.87%, Freddie Mac says

The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan is 2.9% this week, up from 2.87% last week, Freddie Mac said in a report on Thursday. It’s the ninth consecutive week the rate has been below 3%.

The average rate for the less-popular 15-year mortgage was 2.4%, rising from last week’s record low of 2.35%, the mortgage giant said.

Sub-3% rates are boosting real estate demand and fueling bidding wars. U.S. home prices jumped more than 2% between May and July, the largest two-month gain on record, as Americans emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns bought real estate, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a Wednesday report.

“Historically low interest rates are the primary driver behind the strength in housing demand that we’ve seen in recent months, and that has led housing to be a bright spot for the overall economy,” Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders, said in an interview.

Rates started tumbling after the Federal Reserve committed to buying mortgage-backed securities in March to keep credit flowing amid the worst pandemic in more than a century. Because of that, the average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage, as measured by Freddie Mac, has hit new lows nine times since COVID-19 first started spreading in America.

Sales of existing homes rose to a 14-year high of 6 million at an annualized pace in August, the National Association of Realtors said in a report on Tuesday.

Combined sales of single-family houses, townhomes, condominiums and cooperatively owned apartments rose 2.4% from July, according to the report. Compared to a year ago, last month’s sales were 11% higher, NAR said.

The median existing-home price last month was $310,600, up 11.4% year over year, and prices rose in every region, according to NAR.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
Context is key with 2020 housing market data

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami looks at the existing housing market data out today and forecasts what we should be looking for the rest of the year.

Sep 22, 2020 By

Latest Articles

construction hats HW+
New-home sales show housing ready for rescue role

While other sectors of the economy are soft, housing is ready to play its traditional countercyclical role of leading the way out of a recession, said Robert Dietz, NAHB’s chief economist. HW+ Premium Content

Sep 24, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please