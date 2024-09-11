Atlanta’s real estate elite: Top agents in a trillion-dollar market

Atlanta is one of the most active and valuable real estate markets in the United States. The city represents over $1 trillion in residential real estate asset value, creating a ripe environment for real estate agents and homebuyers alike. Atlanta also claims the crown as the No. 1 market for millennial homebuyers, with over 83,000 annual millennial-driven home purchases.

However, Altos Research reports that as of Aug. 30, the city of Atlanta only has 2,793 active listings for houses and 2,192 active condos. In a market with over 20,000 licensed real estate agents, winning listings and buyer representation is increasingly competitive. Even zooming out to the broader Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA region only yields 18,294 active listings for houses.

And like many competitive markets, the top real estate agents represent an increasingly large percentage of transaction volume, GCI and market share. According to RealTrends Verified analysis, the top 50 real estate agents in Atlanta do greater than $19 million in annual sales and it takes greater than $5 million in annual sales to crack the top 75.

RealTrends Verified City Rankings bring awareness, recognition and discovery to the top performing agents in Atlanta and other key markets across the United States. Leading agents like Christa Huffstickler of Engel & Völkers Atlanta, Meko Fountain at Compass, and Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, dominate the market — each closing more than 70 transaction sides in 2023. Huffstickler currently leads the Atlanta rankings with 116 transaction sides.

Huffstickler’s 116 transactions equates to nearly $90 million in 2023 volume, making her the No. 2 agent in the state of Georgia and the 125th most-successful agent nationally by transaction sides.

The following represents the current Atlanta RealTrends Verified City Ranking. Nominations and data submissions are currently open, but close on September 13th, 2024. Final Atlanta rankings and data will be released in Q4.

This data is available to homebuyers and sellers, referral partners and other industry professionals. RealTrends Verified users leverage national and city rankings to select and hire agents for buyer and seller representation, and to validate performance and market knowledge for business partnerships and referrals.

RealTrends Verified is accessed directly through RealTrends.com and HousingWire.com, and receives significant search traffic from homebuyers and sellers searching for top agents, teams and brokerages at a City, State and National level.

Zip code spotlight – 30327

While the median listing price in Atlanta is $425,000 according to Altos Research, one ZIP code in Atlanta is very different: 30327, which includes the prestigious Buckhead area, is a whole different playing field, with a median list price of $2.6 million and a median price per square foot of over $400.

This is where luxury teams like the Shirley Gary Team and other top agents and teams at Ansley Christie’s thrive.

In 30327 and other tony zips in Atlanta, The Boyd Team of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty also stands out. The Boyd Team is the No.1 Small Team in Atlanta ranked by volume, with an average home price of over $1 million and average sales volume per agent of over $35 million.

