Here are the top-performing Asian American agents and teams of 2023

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) has honored more than 220 agents and teams on its annual A-List for 2023 sales volume and sides. They will be formally recognized at the AREAA National Convention, Oct. 24-26 in Las Vegas.

Together, the 157 agents and 68 teams produced $9.85 billion in sales volume on 10,214 sides. The rankings were created in conjunction with RealTrends Verified.

Century 21’s William Lublin, based in Philadelphia, was No. 1 for sides with 351, which was more than 200 higher than the second-place finisher. Compass’s Christopher Karas of Scottsdale, Arizona, topped the sales volume list at $286.7 million.

Led by Kirby Scofield, the Scofield Group in Las Vegas led all teams for sides with 360, while California-based Kinetic Real Estate, led by Kevin Cruz, led all teams in sales volume with $300.8 million.

“The A-List offers the perfect snapshot of how influential the AANHPI community is within the real estate industry,” AREAA President Jamie Tian said in a statement. “When you’re in the trenches, working with consumers every day, it’s easy to forget how much we accomplish as a greater community.

“This list is the perfect tool to shine a light on that. Each and every member of our organization on this list is a proponent of professionalism in real estate and we’re proud to congratulate their effort and dedication to the cause.”

Rounding out the top-five individuals for sides were Equity Union’s Stephanie Vitacco (144.3), Meghan O Clarkson with Long & Foster Real Estate (104), Brookline Homes’ Magda Esola (98) and Century 21’s Johnny Rojas (80).

Diana Zhang ($217.4 million) of Brown Harris Stevens was No. 2 in sales volume, followed by Coldwell Banker’s Tracy Allen ($200.6 million), Vitacco ($169.9 million) and Michele Schuler of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty ($72.6 million).

Kinetic Real Estate was second among teams in sides with 318 Portfolio Real Estate (276), the Luxury Collective (242.2) and the Moy Group (242.1) completed the top five.

Rounding out the top-five teams in sales volume were Team Foster Skillman ($268.1 million), the Luxury Collective ($190.1 million), The Avenue Home Collective ($188.3 million) and Momentum Realty ($163.1 million).