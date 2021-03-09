Best automation opportunities for loan processing
Best automation opportunities for loan processing

Join our expert panelists to learn how lenders can achieve their goals using the integration of intelligent document automation and RPA technology.

Biden's housing policy and minority homeownership

An Honest Conversation with New American Funding’s Charles Lowery and Frank Fuentes on how housing policy could impact minority homeownership.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Join us on March 16 to discover the most innovative operations and closing management tech solutions for the real estate industry.

A deep dive into UWM's recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Are you ready to be the Amazon of real estate?

Other industries remind us it’s the small things that matter

Imagine requesting an Uber and not being able to see a map view of where the driver is located in real time; ordering food from DoorDash without up-to-date digital menus from an endless number of restaurants; or buying an item with Amazon Prime and having to pay close attention to the delivery estimates. When we look at industries that have undergone significant change, it is easy to take for granted the success stories of market leaders and miss the seemingly small inventions that radically changed consumer expectations and behaviors. Each of these companies – Uber, Doordash, and Amazon – have completely transformed their respective industries. But those changes didn’t happen overnight. In fact, each company started by mastering something small and built upon it to deliver unprecedented value for consumers. What does this mean for real estate?

Consumer expectations are formed by their last best experience. In real estate, however, the majority of transactions still happen the exact same way that they did in the 90s. The industry has made strides to increase access to listings, share pricing insights, and streamline offers, but has yet to offer the high-bar experience that consumers expect. 

