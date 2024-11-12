Anthony Hitt is stepping down as the president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. The brokerage firm announced Tuesday that Hitt will be stepping down from his leadership roles at the end of 2024 in order to “focus on personal endeavors.”

Hitt began his career at Engel & Völkers Americas in 2010 and has served as the firm’s CEO and president since 2013.

“Under Anthony’s strong leadership, our business has grown successfully, and our global network has expanded further. I want to thank him for his outstanding contributions and dedication,” Jawed Barna, CEO of Engel & Völkers Group, said in a statement.

According to the company, Stuart Siegel, who currently serves as the firm’s chief strategy officer, will serve as interim president and CEO while Engel & Völkers conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

“Our search for a successor will be focused on identifying the best candidate who will not only be an ideal cultural fit but also bring an unwavering commitment to enthusiastically drive the future growth and success of our business,” an announcement said.

Prior to his time at Engel & Völkers America, Hitt spent nearly a decade at Sotheby’s International Realty, where he helped propel the brand’s growth in North America, the Caribbean and Central America.

“Engel & Völkers has been a very important part of my life, and leading this brand has always been more than simply a job to me,” Hitt said in a statement. “Developing and guiding Engel & Völkers in the Americas has been a true privilege and one of my greatest accomplishments.

“Thanks to our leadership team, license partners, and advisors, we have built an exceptional company that continues to set new standards of service and expertise in the industry. Now, I feel it’s time to step back, leaving the company in strong hands as I focus on personal interests. I will always be a friend to Engel & Völkers and look forward to watching its continued growth and success with great pride to have been part of it.”