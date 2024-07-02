Andrew Bough joins Class Valuation as COO

Class Valuation, one of the largest appraisal management companies (AMCs) in the country, has tapped Andrew Bough as its new chief operating officer.

Bough, who most recently served as executive vice president at Valuation Connect, a subsidiary of Class Valuation, has more than 30 years of experience in the appraisal and valuation industry. He began his career as an appraiser and has previously held leadership positions at Solidifi and Chase.

“His deep industry knowledge, proven leadership, and commitment to operational excellence make him the ideal person to help us continue to grow and innovate,” John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation, said in a statement.

Troy, Michigan-based Class Valuation acquired Valuation Connect, formerly of Mortgage Connect LP, in November 2023 for an undisclosed sum.

Class Valuation has been among the more acquisitive AMCs over the past five years. In early 2022, the company acquired Detroit-based AMC Metro-West and its subsidiary Valuation Link. At the time, Class Valuation claimed Metro-West was the “largest independent residential appraisal firm in the country” with appraisers in 80 U.S. metro areas.

In August 2022, the company acquired Chandler, Arizona-based AMC AppraisalTek before acquiring Maine-based AMC PropertyVal in December of that year.

Its other notable acquisitions in recent years include reverse mortgage-focused AMC Landmark Network in 2018 and Texas-based AMC Janus Valuation & Compliance in 2019. In 2021, operating as Class Valuation, the company acquired Pendo Management in Kansas City.

Class Valuation was recently named as a HousingWire Tech100 award winner. The firm claims to have completed more than 2 million appraisals and has a panel of more than 20,000 independent appraisers who handle requests in all 50 states.