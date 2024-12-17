Andrew Bon Salle is joining Mr. Cooper Group’s board of directors

Mr. Cooper Group on Monday announced the addition of Andrew Bon Salle to its board of directors. Bon Salle will officially join the board Jan. 1.

Bon Salle is a 30-year industry veteran with vast experience in several business areas. His most recent role was with Home Point Capital as board chairman. He left Home Point shortly before Mr. Cooper acquired the company in 2023.

His new day-to-day responsibilities at Mr. Cooper weren’t clarified in the announcement. But his robust experience gives him a unique knowledge base for directing Mr. Cooper’s affairs in 2025.

Andrew Bon Salle

Bon Salle’s three decades of experience spans “capital markets, risk management securitization and mortgage policy leadership,” according to Mr. Cooper. Before joining Home Point, the mortgage leader served as executive vice president of single-family business and senior vice president of underwriting at Fannie Mae. Bon Salle oversaw various aspects of the government-sponsored enterprise’s single-family lending business, directing a $3.5 trillion credit portfolio.

In a statement, the American University graduate expressed his excitement over joining Mr. Cooper and aiding the consumer homeownership journey.

“I am thrilled to join the Mr. Cooper Group board and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the homeownership journey while supporting and mentoring the next generation of industry leaders,” Bon Salle said. “Mr. Cooper has been a transformative force in the mortgage industry, and I’m honored to help advance its mission of making the dream of homeownership a reality for all Americans.”

“Andrew’s exceptional track record in driving business strategy and transformation, combined with his extensive leadership experience in the mortgage industry, makes him an invaluable addition to our board,” Jay Bray, CEO of Mr. Cooper Group, said in a statement. “We welcome him as we advance our strategic vision and continue to build an industry-leading homeownership experience for our customers.”

This isn’t Bon Salle’s first board position. In April, he joined Meridian Capital Group as an independent board member.

Mr. Cooper Group has also undergone significant changes, striking a deal in July to acquire $356 billion in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), subservicing contracts and advances, and a third-party origination (TPO) platform from Flagstar Bank. The deal was a prime example of an industrywide M&A shift to acquire and consolidate MSR portfolios.