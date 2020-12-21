ALTA shakes up leadership team with staff promotions

Headed into 2021, the American Land Title Association announced the promotion of six of its staff members to new leadership positions.

“I am incredibly proud of this team and thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group,” ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said. “Each of them has demonstrated their value while at ALTA, especially during the pandemic when we needed their strengths the most. They truly embody ALTA’s Our Values: We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect. I look forward to seeing what they have planned for their futures at ALTA.”

The trade organization announced Elizabeth Blosser as its new vice president of government affairs. Blosser has been leading the association’s data privacy efforts since 2017, and led the association’s role in creating model legislation such as the Remote Online Notarization Act, which was drawn up in collaboration with the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Realtors. She also started ALTA’s work on redaction/record shielding and more.

ALTA also announced the appointment of Lauren Dollerschell to senior director of meetings. Dollerschell has more than 10 years of experience with the association and this year transitioned all of its live events to its interactive online event platform. She ensured the association continued to provide networking and educational opportunities to the title insurance industry within the new platform.

Steve Gottheim, who has been with ALTA since 2009, was promoted to general counsel. After the onset of the pandemic, Gottheim helped ensure the title insurance industry was deemed an essential business. This year, he has also been driving ALTA’s internal legal efforts regarding the SECURE Notarization Act while overseeing the Title Insurance Political Action Committee and its regulatory efforts.

ATLA promoted Megan Hernandez to director of public relations and marketing. Hernandez has worked since 2017 to raise ALTA’s profile through video projects, social media campaigns and other advertising. She continues to create opportunities for ALTA’s Government Affairs team to better promote the industry’s advocacy issues. Hernandez also supports several other initiatives, including the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation.

The association named Jowanda Hipp its director of accounting and financial reporting. Hipp has been with ALTA for six years, and handled the management of a change in ALTA’s outside accounting firm, from developing the request for proposals to securing the contract. She also has managed a financial audit with the new firm amid the pandemic.

Finally, it named Emily Tryon its senior director of public policy and government affairs. This year, Tryon led ALTA’s efforts in federal RON legislation by coordinating an industry trade coalition that helped add its language to the SECURE Notarization Act. A staff member since 2017, Tryon has increased the association’s profile on Capitol Hill and has been instrumental in ensuring ALTA stays in the room as legislation is drafted, considered and passed in Congress, ALTA said in the release.