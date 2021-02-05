ALTA promotes first chief information officer

The American Land Title Association announced the promotion of Vice President Kelly Romeo to senior vice president and the newly created role of chief information officer.

As ALTA’s first CIO, Romeo will provide strategic direction for the association’s information technology, ensuring that all systems necessary to support its operations are in place. Romeo also will continue to oversee the education department, NTP Designation program, legal publications and the ALTA Registry.

Last year, ALTA added a key feature to its ALTA Registry: a designation that clearly identifies title and settlement company locations that can perform remote online notarization closings.

In her new role, Romeo will continue to focus on technology as eClosings and remote online notifications continue to increase across the mortgage industry. The use of eNotes registered on the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems increased a full 261% year over year in December 2020. And a recent survey from ALTA of major vendors working in the remote online notarization space showed adoption of remote online notarization soared 547% in 2020.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce Kelly’s promotion,” ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said. “As ALTA continues to focus on technology and data, I am excited to have her in this new role. She is a great team player and adds value to every issue she touches. We are so fortunate to have her as part of the ALTA family.”

A staff member since 1993, Romeo has served in roles such as director of technology and technical projects manager, and has been instrumental in ALTA’s technology evolution, including establishing the association’s first dedicated network and server room. She was also an early leader in working with staff colleagues and technical vendors to launch ALTA’s first website, association management system and eCommerce capabilities.

Romeo has also a member of the board for the Property Records Industry Association since 2007 and a member of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization since 2000.