The American Land Title Association announced at its ALTA ONE conference Tuesday that it is launching its Good Deeds Foundation to provide grants and sustain efforts to strengthen communities in crisis.

The foundation will help the charitable efforts of its members in their communities and help those affected by national emergencies like COVID-19 or with housing needs. It will award grants to title professionals as they look to strengthen their communities.

There will be an application process where title professionals can tell their stories and what they do. Grants will then be awarded twice a year.

“The title insurance industry has always cared deeply about their communities — most ALTA members live in the same communities in which they work,” ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said. “Title insurance professionals have not only worked to protect their customers during the pandemic, but they have also dedicated their time and efforts to ensuring their communities are strengthened through charitable acts like donations of PPE, food and other services.

“Grants from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will amplify the tremendous giving and service that our members provide around the country today —and certainly during the last several months as we’ve highlighted in our #GoodDeeds campaign,” Tomb said.

During the conference, ALTA President and Westcor Land Title Insurance President and CEO Mary O’Donnell explained that many title professionals work in the same communities that they live in.

“The creation of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has been a long time coming,”O’Donnell said. “Our members are, and always have been, extremely involved members within their communities. ALTA is proud and excited to support and build upon these efforts that will help strengthen communities.”

The foundation announced today the first recipient of a $5,000 grant. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, based in New York, provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, in addition to providing smart homes to catastrophically injured veterans.

“We are honored to be the first nonprofit to receive a grant from ALTA’s Good Deeds Foundation,” said Todd Hirsch, Tunnel to Towers director of philanthropy. “Our Foundation honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, as well as veterans with a severe service-related disability through our Smart Home Program.”

So far, the foundation has raised more than $450,000, and will continue to raise money for the founding round until the end of this year, O’Donnell said, expressing her hope that many companies partner with the foundation, even if it is in small amounts.