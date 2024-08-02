New AI-powered homeowner platform aids with sales and maintenance tasks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to dramatically change every aspect of daily life, and it’s starting to bring tools to homeowners as well.

Private equity firm Exuma Capital Partners announced that it is the lead investor for a newly launched, AI-powered homeowner management tool called Property.com. Exuma believes that the platform will provide transformative change to every stage of homeownership.

“My extensive experience in the home services industry has shown me the incredible potential in building strong relationships between homeowners and home service providers,” Exuma founder Anthony Perera said in a statement.

“Our investment in Property.com underscores our commitment to helping homeowners achieve their real estate goals by connecting them with trusted service partners, whether they’re buying, selling, or looking to maximize their property’s value.”

The tool provides solutions related to buying and selling a home, in addition to needs during homeownership such as maintenance and improvements. An AI assistant called Revana will provide personalized help with renovations, installations and maintenance.

For example, a homeowner could use the assistant to troubleshoot a malfunctioning air conditioner or find contractors, home service professionals and real estate agents. These providers can join the platform on an invitation-only basis.

“In this initial phase of Property.com’s launch, we invite South Florida HVAC contractors to come to our site and request an invitation to join an exclusive network of professionals,” Property.com CEO Nick Fergis said in a statement.

“We plan to rapidly deepen our services and expand our geographies, helping homeowners achieve their goals and removing frustration and confusion from the homeownership lifecycle.”

AI has been top of mind for the real estate industry. At the Federal Housing Finance Agency‘s 2024 TechSprint event in July, numerous companies made pitches for bringing these technologies to the space. The targeted areas for these companies include multifamily rentals and investments; single-family refinancing, servicing and origination; fraud detection; and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).