AI Demo Day: Rocktop’s Intelligent Data Integration Suite (IDIS)

Intelligent Data Integration Suite (IDIS)

VIU by HUB is a digitally-enabled personal lines brokerage platform that seamlessly integrates into the home-buying experience. Clients can quickly shop, purchase, and manage their insurance in a complex market, thus a timely value-add for customers. For partners, VIU provides new ancillary revenue to off-set rising interest rates and inflation.

Product Fast Facts

#1 The IDIS analyzes datasets to create comprehensive data dictionaries, eliminating manual documentation efforts, and predictively maps datasets to destination tables, column for column, generating necessary SQL queries for integration. #2 The system drastically reduces time spent on data transformation and integration, ensuring accuracy and consistency. #3 The system also enables natural language interaction with the data.