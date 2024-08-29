AI Demo Day: Polly/™ AI: AI-powered copilot for loan officers

Polly/™ AI: AI-powered copilot for loan officers
Fueled by Polly’s proprietary technology and data, Polly/™ AI leverages powerful, state-of-the-art AI/ML and natural language processing (NLP) to transform the way loan officers conduct business and provide consumers with superior mortgage products and prices.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Polly/™ AI can comprehend and articulate ineligibility, transforming complex and time-consuming tasks into actionable advice. LOs can use these recommendations to make ineligible loans eligible.
#2
Polly’s interactive LO copilot can proactively recommend strategies to optimize rates and prices, completing a dynamic evaluation of each unique scenario’s parameters to enhance results.
#3
LOs can free-form text and converse with Polly/™ AI from any device. It responds to voice interaction and uses NLP to streamline and automate workflows.