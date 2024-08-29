AI Demo Day: Lofty

Lofty

Lofty provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Rated #1 for “Ease-of-Use”, Lofty is a true all-in-one marketing and sales acceleration platform that real estate professionals love! #2 Powered by AI, Lofty is a central intelligence hub that’s truly multitalented and is accessible throughout the entire platform from voice AI to lead scoring, behavioral tracking and more! #3 Built in House—Every feature is crafted by our in-house engineering team, ensuring seamless integration and communication across the board.