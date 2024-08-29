Study: A Playbook for Real Estate Brokerage Growth
AI Demo Day: Dark Matter Technologies AIVA Assist Processing

AIVA Assist Processing

Providing loan officers, processors and underwriters with a better way to calculate income, review assets and look for discrepancies when borrowers provide documents for verification.

At Dark Matter Technologies, we’re leading the tech-driven revolution in loan origination. Our commitment to cutting-edge origination and AI technology solutions is reshaping the industry landscape, and illuminating the pathway to seamless experiences. Our mission? Develop world-class teams, processes, and solutions to lead the evolution of technology in the markets we serve.

Fully integrated with Empower

Uses AI to convert documents to data

Sets and clears conditions automatically

