AI Demo Day: Dark Matter Technologies AIVA Assist Processing

AIVA Assist Processing

Providing loan officers, processors and underwriters with a better way to calculate income, review assets and look for discrepancies when borrowers provide documents for verification.

At Dark Matter Technologies, we’re leading the tech-driven revolution in loan origination. Our commitment to cutting-edge origination and AI technology solutions is reshaping the industry landscape, and illuminating the pathway to seamless experiences. Our mission? Develop world-class teams, processes, and solutions to lead the evolution of technology in the markets we serve.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Fully integrated with Empower #2 Uses AI to convert documents to data #3 Sets and clears conditions automatically