Aging in place seen as leading ‘social barrier’ by seniors: study

Aging in place is seen as a leading “social barrier“ to healthy aging in America in 2024, according to a new survey conducted by Alignment Health. The survey was first reported by McKnights Senior Living.

“As more seniors choose to live independently and longer in their own homes, aging in place brings its own set of challenges: nearly seven out of 10 consider aging in place a top social barrier to their health and well-being,” the organization said of its survey findings.

About one in five survey respondents ranked aging in place as their leading factor for stress or anxiety this year. It ranked among the top three stressors for 45% of respondents.

While other surveys have made clear that older Americans would prefer to age in place in their current homes, this survey highlighted the anxieties that older Americans feel about issues stemming from aging in place and included testimonials from respondents. The kinds of concerns varied.

“One situation [I’m worried about] is if I have a medical emergency alone at home, and I can’t call for help,” said one respondent, a 74-year old man living in California.

An 82-year old Florida woman added that she is concerned about being a burden to her adult children.

“Getting old ain’t for sissies has been my mantra. [My] children have their own worries, and I try not to add to them,” she said. “As long as I can live alone, I will!”

Nearly 70% of seniors surveyed by Alignment Health said that aging in place is a “top social barrier to their health and well-being.” More broadly, aging in place at the national level is an issue that is more in line with average income levels.

“Interestingly, aging in place is the only determinant where household income is on par with the national population,” the survey found. “Those concerned with aging in place have the same average household income of $81,400 as the national survey respondents.”

The accelerated aging of the U.S. population, which the survey refers to as a “senior wave,” naturally means that more Americans will choose to remain in their homes in later life. But issues related to the suitability of their current dwelling can add to these stressors, and seniors say that would make use of dedicated assistance programs to age in their existing homes more comfortably and safely.

“More than two-thirds (67%) say they would use benefits that support independent living if they were offered by their health insurance in the next 12 months, 15% of whom list these benefits as most needed or important,” the survey results explained. “These benefits include help with making their homes safer, personal medical safety alert systems, in-home health care visits and non-medical companion care.”

Earlier this year, a survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report found that 93% of U.S. adults ages 55 and older view aging in place in their homes as an “important goal,” with 49% attributing aging as a reason they would choose to bring assistive technologies into their homes.

In recognition of the suitability challenges of current dwellings, reporting by The Associated Press (AP) found that more older adults are “splurging” on home modifications to better support their aging-in-place goals.