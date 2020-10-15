Adopting Technology to Improve Servicing Profitability During and After the COVID-19 Crisis – Sponsored by Capacity

In this session on servicing technology, you will discover:
- The benefits of adopting an AI-driven process to streamline and standardize data.
- The power of automating your help desk, processes,and decision-making.
- Why it’s critical to automate processes associated with forbearance, loss mitigation, default management, and bankruptcy/foreclosure optimization.
- How to elevate your customer experience with customer-facing automation.
- How to reduce reliance on labor-centric solutions and telephony protocols.
- How to realize significant productivity gains per SPOC (Single Point of Contact).
Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.
Panelist:
- John Heck, Senior Advisor of Lending Solutions, Capacity
- Jim Albertelli, CEO, Albertelli Law