Mortgage

Adopting Technology to Improve Servicing Profitability During and After the COVID-19 Crisis – Sponsored by Capacity

In this session on servicing technology, you will discover:

  • The benefits of adopting an AI-driven process to streamline and standardize data.
  • The power of automating your help desk, processes,and decision-making.
  • Why it’s critical to automate processes associated with forbearance, loss mitigation, default management, and bankruptcy/foreclosure optimization.
  • How to elevate your customer experience with customer-facing automation.
  • How to reduce reliance on labor-centric solutions and telephony protocols.
  • How to realize significant productivity gains per SPOC (Single Point of Contact).

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • John Heck, Senior Advisor of Lending Solutions, Capacity
  • Jim Albertelli, CEO, Albertelli Law
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

HW Annual ad_2020_1200x630-logo only
Capital Market Appetite by Channel

A conversation on mortgage capital markets wouldn’t be complete without data. Well, this group of panelist at HousingWire Annual not only brings the data, but it shares how to beat the curve in 2021. HW+ Premium Content

Oct 15, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please