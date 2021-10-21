An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

How to increase minority homeownership?
Today’s HousingWire Daily features a roundtable discussion from HousingWire’s Lunch & Learn series that looks at “Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership.”

AAG Survey: 92% of Seniors Want to Age in Place, Majority See the Home as ‘Most Valuable Asset’

An overwhelming majority of surveyed seniors revealed that they would prefer to age in place in their current home, as opposed to moving into some kind of an assisted living facility. This is according to a new “Importance of Home” survey released this week by American Advisors Group (AAG), the leading reverse mortgage lender in the United States based on industry endorsement data.

In addition to the desire to remain in their homes as they age, 73% of respondents also answered that they see their homes as “their most valuable asset,” while 82% of respondents answered affirmatively when asked if they would prefer to live in their home for the rest of their lives if such an option was on the table.

Part of what drives the overwhelming desire for seniors to remain in their homes is the idea of safety. 83% of surveyed seniors answered that they generally feel safer when in their own homes, compared to living situations that do not involve their houses. Feeding into that idea of safety directly is the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as 50% of respondent seniors said that the pandemic has contributed to their desire to remain at home.

The survey also asked about their feelings about home in a reflective sense, with 74% of seniors indicating that buying a home was “the best financial decision they have ever made,” according to the results. 62% of respondents also responded affirmatively when asked if they maintain an emotional connection to their homes.

When asked if they had paid off their mortgage and are living in a free-and-clear home, 55% of respondents answered affirmatively, though a minority of respondents – 40% – indicated that they would entertain the prospect of drawing on their home’s equity if it could eliminate a monthly mortgage payment.

“AAG’s Importance of Home Survey was conducted on June 2, 2021, and included 1,552 participants,” the results of the survey read regarding the methodology. “Responses include numerous formats, including yes-and-no answers, ranking preferences, and multiple-choice replies. The survey was conducted on a digital platform so that participants from all regions of the United States could answer from the safety of their homes. All participants were selected randomly with age and homeownership being the only qualifying factors.”

Read the survey’s results at the designated website.

FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

CFPB orders ‘Big Tech’ to turn over payment system plans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a series of orders Thursday that will require large tech companies to hand over information on their payments systems to better understand how these firms manage and access users personal data.

