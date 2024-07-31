a360inc acquires ProVest to expand tech offerings for mortgage industry partners

Technology and outsourcing solutions company a360inc announced on Wednesday that it has acquired ProVest, a Tampa-based process and litigation information services provider for creditors. Some of a360inc’s key constituencies include mortgage lenders, servicers and investors, as well as title agencies.

The deal includes an investment in a360inc by the funds managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), Knox Capital and Nonantum Capital Partners, which will help to “enhance” a360inc’s service offerings, according to the company.

“As a360inc and ProVest have evolved, our dedication to expanding solutions to meet our clients’ needs has remained paramount,” a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley said in a statement. “This move continues in that tradition — and I know both management teams are excited to partner and innovate on behalf of our collective valued clients and business partners.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with a360inc and create a powerhouse of service excellence by marrying ProVest’s extensive experience and national coverage with a360inc’s state-of-the-art technology capabilities,” ProVest President Jim Ward said.

“Our shared vision of providing superior support and building lasting relationships with our clients set the stage for offering more efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions, thereby enhancing the value we provide to our customers,” Ward added.

The companies characterize the deal as a “milestone,” saying it will add technological functionality and reach for law firms that operate in the specific area of creditors’ rights, as well as mortgage lenders and servicers.