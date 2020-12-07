a360inc acquires California-based notary services

Carrollton, Texas-based a360inc, an employee-owned legal and financial services technology and outsourcing company, acquired Express Notary Services, a national notary and signing services provider based in Irvine, California.

Express Notary Services provides national notarization and signing services and is one of the larger independent service providers to the real estate and legal marketplaces. Options for signings include a self-service model as well as a variety of full-service options including vendor management, training, placement, document quality control and a multitude of reporting capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome the Express Notary Services team and add their CloseClear technology platform into the a360inc family,” a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley said. “a360inc has remained laser-focused on introducing best-in-class technology and services capabilities to industry pockets where innovation and options have lagged market needs.”

“With this latest addition to our lender and legal services portfolio, we will be able to offer a variety of solution models to our legal, lender and settlement services partners—from the full-service outsourcing of panel management, order placement and quality control, to lighter platform-based technology solutions, including remote online notarization solutions.”

This acquisition comes at a time when RON is being talked about more than ever before. In its most recent earnings report, Zillow revealed a significant number of its Zillow Offers users are turning to remote online notarization, and its leadership commented that there will be no turning back from RON.

In addition, more companies are being awarded the RON Compliance Certification through the Mortgage Industry Standard Maintenance Organization. In fact, the number of companies with this certification doubled in just the last three months.

“We have been blessed to have a caring and hard-working staff that has been a tremendous help in getting us to this point,” Express Notary Services CEO Henry Davidson said. “It’s exciting to have our company and leading delivery platform, CloseClear, be chosen by a360inc to assist with expanding their footprint in the closing and settlement services arena. All of us have worked hard to get here and we are anxious to contribute to a very bright future with the a360inc family.”