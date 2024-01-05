The rate climate is changing…here’s what to do next
Housing inventory defied all predictions in 2023
Beyond the $1.78 Billion Wake-Up Call: Crafting Buyer Presentations That Prove Your Worth
INTRODUCING: Power House
Brokerage

A top NYC broker returns to Compass

Scott Fava comes back after five years spent at NestSeekers

Scott Fava has returned to Compass after an almost five-year absence, the brokerage announced on Thursday. Fava is joining Compass from NestSeekers.

“We could not be happier to welcome Scott and his team back to Compass and help them accomplish all their business growth and goals,” Gordon Golub, Tri-State Regional Vice President at Compass, said in a statement.  

Fava founded his five-member team in 2021 with a focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn markets. Maryse Hofstee, Chris Mohr, Alexander Clarke, and Matthew Abril are members of Fava Advisory and offer services in different languages such as English, Italian, Dutch, and Spanish. 

Fava, who has been in real estate for over 20 years, cited the brokerage’s technology as a reason to return.

“Returning to Compass wasn’t just a strategic decision for me, it was a personal acknowledgment of the transformative impact their technology holds,” Fava said in a statement. “More than just cutting-edge tools, what sets Compass apart is the profound sense of community and interconnectedness among its agents.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

California Palm Trees
Saul Klein to lead San Diego MLS in wake of scandal 

Saul Klein takes the helm at SDMLS as the association navigates the scandal surrounding former CEO Mike Mercurio’s alleged misuse of funds.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please