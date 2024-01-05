A top NYC broker returns to Compass

Scott Fava has returned to Compass after an almost five-year absence, the brokerage announced on Thursday. Fava is joining Compass from NestSeekers.

“We could not be happier to welcome Scott and his team back to Compass and help them accomplish all their business growth and goals,” Gordon Golub, Tri-State Regional Vice President at Compass, said in a statement.

Fava founded his five-member team in 2021 with a focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn markets. Maryse Hofstee, Chris Mohr, Alexander Clarke, and Matthew Abril are members of Fava Advisory and offer services in different languages such as English, Italian, Dutch, and Spanish.

Fava, who has been in real estate for over 20 years, cited the brokerage’s technology as a reason to return.

“Returning to Compass wasn’t just a strategic decision for me, it was a personal acknowledgment of the transformative impact their technology holds,” Fava said in a statement. “More than just cutting-edge tools, what sets Compass apart is the profound sense of community and interconnectedness among its agents.”