How would a COVID-19 vaccine impact the housing market?
How would a COVID-19 vaccine impact the housing market?

We discuss the progress of a 2nd COVID vaccine and its potential impact on mortgage rates, forbearance and the housing market as a whole.

What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter
What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter

With infection and hospitalization rates exploding as we go into the winter months, the risk this poses to our recovering housing market should be addressed.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity
A proven way to increase underwriting capacity

Collateral underwriting turn times have been slowing for more than a decade as new guidelines and processes add to an already-long appraisal review process.

How to turn first-time borrowers into customers for life
How to turn first-time borrowers into customers for life

By giving borrowers the digital experience they expect and guiding them through the application process, you can foster a customer-for-life relationship.

MagazineMortgage

A far from normal downturn: Originations versus delinquencies

A tale of two markets

Originations versus delinquencies

COVID-19 is a historically unique event for the mortgage industry. Typically, during a crisis or catastrophic event that impacts the housing industry, you’d see a significant downtick in mortgage originations and an uptick in delinquencies, ultimately leading to foreclosures. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a unique crisis to not only live in and learn to work through, but also to follow as it relates to the mortgage business. Many factors have contributed to the type of downturn we’re seeing – one that’s far from normal. 

Pandemic expectations

In trying to wrap our arms around the COVID-19 pandemic, we expected to experience a decline in mortgage originations. Mortgage industry participants ran scenarios reflecting a decline in originations, a decline in overall revenue and generally-speaking, an overall decline in housing activity, along with an increase in loans in forbearance and ultimately in delinquencies. That’s generally how a crisis impacting the housing industry works. As jobs are lost and incomes diminish, people stop buying homes and the rate of requests for forbearance or some type of homeowner assistance goes up. The mortgage industry flips the switch from helping people get into homes to preparing to work closely with homeowners to help them remain in their homes. 

Ultimately, the effect of the pandemic on housing could end up playing out exactly how we expected. We’re keeping a close watch on how the pandemic is impacting customers, employees and the overall business of doing business.  Interestingly, though, what we are seeing so far is not in line with those expectations.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Miniature house autumn
What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami writes: With COVID infection rates exploding and hospitalization rates rising as we go into the cold winter months, the risk this poses to our recovering housing market is a question that should be addressed. In a previous article, I identified infection rates during the winter months as one of the economy’s high-risk variables.

Nov 16, 2020 By

Latest Articles

purchase volume
MBA predicts record purchase volume in 2021

The Mortgage Bankers Association on Tuesday released revised estimates for the third and fourth quarter of 2020 as well as predicting record purchase volume for 2021. Although The MBA expects decreased numbers of refinancings will lower overall origination next year to around $2.56 trillion, that would still be the second-highest number in the last fifteen years.

Nov 17, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please