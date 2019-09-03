Title Resources, a member of the Title Resource Group and Realogy Holdings Corp., announced the promotion of Lynn Stillman to senior vice president, regional manager. In this new role, Stillman aims to grow the company’s number of title agents in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“Lynn is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Her diverse title industry experience and strong credentials will serve our agents and clients extremely well,” said Scott McCall, president and CEO of Title Resources.

Stillman first started with Title Resources in 2018 serving as as Texas underwriting counsel. Prior to joining the company, she worked for more than five years as Texas regional counsel for North American Title. In total, Stillman has over 12 years of experience handling regulatory, compliance and corporate matters relating to title insurance and real estate. Her background also includes supporting closing operations, training and education for employees and real estate agents.

The announcement of Stillman’s promotion follows the recent addition of Morton Manassaram as senior vice president, southeast regional manager, as well as Alan Hall as director, commercial channel. According to Title Resources, the company has seen growth in gross premiums written outpace the industry by 8.4 percent year to date.

This is not surprising, as Title Resource Group has had a string of acquisitions in the past few years. In 2015, the company acquired Independence Title to increase its presence in Texas. One year later, TitleOne Corporation was added to TRG’s growing list of acquisitions, expanding the company’s influence in Idaho. Then, in 2017, the company announced its completed formation of a national commercial title services division, TRG Commercial.