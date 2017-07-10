Title Resource Group reveals new national commercial title services division

Title Resource Group (TRG), a full-service title and settlement services provider, and subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., announced the completed formation of a national commercial title services division, TRG Commercial.

TRG currently operates in 48 states and the District of Columbia and provides closing services in all 50 states.

At the same time, TRG acquired the assets of EAM Land Services, a title company in New York, which it will merge with its existing Skyline Title operations. The new combined company will operate as Pro National Title Agency, LLC, pending customary regulatory approval. The new company will handle commercial and residential transactions.

Under the agreement, the companies will continue to operate from their current locations in Manhattan and Long Island, creating a New York presence from which TRG Commercial will source and grow its national commercial services.

TRG appointed Cheryl Baillis as president or TRG Commercial, and EAM Land Services' former principals, Chris McKenna and Eric Fein, have been named co-CEOs of Pro National Title Agency.

"We saw a strategic opportunity to reach across our local operations in 40 markets and align our commercial title operations into one division under Cheryl Baillis' leadership, while also adding an essential component to our national commercial strategy by acquiring a well-established presence in New York from which to grow our national commercial business,” said Don Casey, president and CEO of Title Resource Group.

“EAM Land Services is a well-positioned company with strong leaders, and we are proud they will be a catalyst for our new national commercial title services division, TRG Commercial,” he said.