5 TikTok accounts every LO should be following

Are you on TikTok yet? Your future borrowers could be – the social media app is expected to reach 1.8 billion users by the end of 2022, with many users falling under the Millennial and Gen Z umbrellas. As more of these younger borrowers begin to show interest in buying a home, it’s a great idea to use TikTok not only as a way to connect with prospective borrowers, but to educate them on mortgage as well.

The following five accounts showcase how lenders and loan officers can use TikTok to brand themselves as well as entertain and educate home buyers.

1. Scott Betley (@thatmortgageguy)

865.5k followers, 11.7 million likes

Scott Betley is a loan officer for NFM Lending with more than 10 years of experience helping first-time home buyers and move-up buyers. He uses trending audios and humor to, in his own words, “expose all of the secrets about buying a house. Like how you don’t need perfect credit or a down payment to buy and start building equity for your family.”

Betley’s success on TikTok over the last few years has even led to the launch of an Influencer Division at NFM.

2. Mandy Phillips (@mortgagemandy)

60k followers, 1 million likes

Mandy Phillips is a branch manager at Vista Home Loans. She uses her TikTok account to clear up misconceptions about mortgages and answer questions via video and comments. One of the ways she does this is through skits where she plays both herself and a borrower. Her “Karen” borrower persona, who is rude and ill-informed, often asks for a manager – Phillips happily informs her, as her bio reads, “I am the manager.” She emphasizes for home buyers that they should choose a loan officer that is well-versed in today’s changing market, and shares tips on what not to do when trying to get a preapproval.

3. Jordan Nutter (@anutterhomeloan)

191.2k followers, 3.2 million likes

Jordan Nutter’s bio describes her account as “subpar humor with a side of homebuying.” Like other LOs on TikTok, Nutter is funny, but she also takes the time to make longer videos explaining things like jumbo loans, closing costs and how cosigned student loans can affect potential mortgage approval. Many of her TikToks are answers to questions from her comments or reenactments and skits of potential situations.

4. Michael Dufour (@yourmortgageguide)

162.9k followers, 1.2 million likes

Michael Dufour is a mortgage loan originator who’s been posting on TikTok for more than two years. His account is a mix of irreverent humor about home buying as well as being a mortgage originator. Dufour posts a lot about the differences between the boomer home buying experience versus what Millennials and Gen Z are experiencing today, and uses trending audios to capture interest. In a recent post, he even advised other LOs using TikTok on how to appropriately use CTAs and keywords to gain leads.

5. Rebecca Richardson (@the.mortgage.mentor)

133.2k followers, 991.9k likes

Rebecca Richardson is a loan officer with UMortgage who says she “keeps it real in real estate and shares information most lenders don’t.” She updates regularly with advice for homebuyers on mortgage and financial literacy, such as a video on questions you should ask a lender and Realtor before working with them. Her account is focused more on borrower education than humor, but is a great example of how lenders can brand and market themselves on TikTok.

Have these users inspired you to join TikTok? Let us know in the comments below. You can also follow along as HousingWire dips a toe into the TikTok waters!