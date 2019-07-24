Experian consumer reporting agency examined the credit data of customers from Q1 in 2019 to identify the top 25 ZIP codes with the highest mortgage balances.

This study found that California has the most ZIP codes in debt, with 17. The remaining eight of the 25 are split between New York and Connecticut. New York City alone is home to four ZIP codes claiming the highest mortgage balances in the nation, according to Experian.

While incomes for these areas are the highest, so is the amount of debt. The ZIP codes with the highest mortgage balances also have above average credit scores.

Overall, the average FICO Score among all top 25 ZIP codes with the highest mortgage balances in Q1 2019 was 756, making it 53 points higher than the national average of 703.

Based on research from Experian, outstanding mortgage balances increased for the seventh-consecutive quarter, reaching $9.5 trillion.

The highest mortgage balance overall was found in the ZIP code 90210, Beverly Hills, California. The balance found was $1,528,236, with an annual income average of $157,359 and an average credit score of 742.

The lowest mortgage balance overall is in the ZIP code 95070, Saratoga, California. The remaining mortgage balance found was $805,813, with an annual income of $172,029, and a credit score of 779.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, 30-year mortgage interest rates are forecasted to remain below 5% for the rest of 2019.