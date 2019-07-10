Mortgage applications declined 2.4% from last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 5, 2018.

The MBA pointed out that last week included an adjustment for the Fourth of July holiday. On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased a whopping 22% from last week.

“Mortgage applications were down slightly, even after adjusting for the July 4th holiday, as we saw opposing moves in purchase and refinance applications over the week,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “Purchase applications increased from the previous week and were up 5% from a year ago, a continuation of the strong annual growth that we saw in the first half of 2019.”

The Refinance index declined 7% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index retreated 18% from a week ago but remained 6% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index ticked up 2% from the week before.

“Refinance activity decreased over 6% and the refinance share of applications fell back below 50%, even as the 30-year, fixed-rate declined three basis points to 4.04%," Kan said. "Borrowers have been less sensitive to low rates as many borrowers have either recently refinanced or are likely waiting for rates to fall even further. Other mortgage rates in our survey were unchanged or slightly higher than in the previous week.”

