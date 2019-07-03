Last week, mortgage rates fell to a three-year low, but not even this decline was enough to spur growth in purchase activity volume, according to new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index slid 0.1% for the week ending June 28, 2019, according to MBA's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

“Purchase applications picked up slightly last week, as conventional and government activity were each up around 1%. Furthermore, in continuation of the gradual growth trend seen throughout the first half of 2019, purchase activity was almost 10% higher than a year ago,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “A still-strong job market, improving affordability and lower mortgage rates continue to support growth.”

The Refinance index fell 1% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index also slipped 1% from a week ago but remained 10% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index ticked up 1% from the week before.

“Conventional refinances dropped slightly over the week, but there was a pick-up in government refinances, with FHA activity jumping 17%,” Kan said. “Additionally, the average loan amount for government refinance applications reached another survey high at $282,500. In a week of mixed mortgage rate movements across the various loan types, the 30-year fixed rate finished slightly higher than last week but was still close to lows last seen in 2016.”

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: