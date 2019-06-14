Waterstone Mortgage has promoted Stephanie Ziebell to senior vice president, general counsel.

As such, Ziebell participate in the development and execution of Waterstone Mortgage’s strategic plans from its Pewaukee, Wisconsin, corporate office. She will also provide strategic input on significant issues affecting the company, and will continue to oversee the Legal, Customer Service, and Compliance departments.

Ziebell has been with Waterstone Mortgage since 2012, when she started as assistant general counsel. Since then, she has helped expand Waterstone’s lending footprint from approximately 13 to 48 states. In December 2018, she joined the executive team.

“During her time with Waterstone Mortgage, Stephanie’s expertise, professionalism, and insight have proven invaluable to our executive team,” said Waterstone Mortgage CIO Tom Knapp. “Her efforts have resulted in a tremendous amount of growth for the organization, and have helped build our presence as a strong and reputable lender in the mortgage industry. We are pleased to see her in this new role, as she continues her important work for the company.”