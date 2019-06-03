When Dominica Groom Williams joined Freddie Mac in 2017, she saw an opportunity to deliver on the inclusion ambitions of the government-sponsored enterprise by developing a board-approved strategic plan.

Williams restructuring the company's siloed workforce diversity, supplier diversity and community engagement efforts to create a single cross-functional cohesive unit: The Office of Inclusive Engagement. Under Williams’ leadership, her team is finding new ways to further integrate inclusion into the business and throughout the company’s culture. Additionally, she has challenged employee resource groups to provide more structured mentoring opportunities to help people grow their careers while launching the company’s first-ever pilot sponsorship program for women leaders to help them navigate the corporate landscape.

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

“Curiosity! A critical component of my success is having a curious mindset that is open to different perspectives and new ways of thinking which enables me to continuously learn. My curiosity pushes me to always challenge myself to grow and stretch in new ways outside of those areas where I’m comfortable. It’s a concept I often share with my team to help them develop and evolve both personally and professionally.”