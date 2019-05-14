The American Land Title Association has named Diane Tomb its new chief executive officer.

Tomb, a 2017 HousingWire Woman of Influence who has over 20 years of experience in housing, will assume her new role on July 1, leveraging her advocacy and public policy expertise on behalf of ALTA and its members.

Tomb currently serves as a commissioner on the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Commission on Political Reform and on the Board of Visitors at the Fund for American Studies. She is also a member of the International Women’s Forum of Washington, D.C.

Tomb worked previously as the executive director of the National Rental Home Council, and was also president and CEO of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Prior to that, she was assistant secretary of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the George W. Bush administration, was a senior executive at the Fannie Mae Foundation, and worked in the White House under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

"Diane is a recognized leader who understands the intersection of politics and business and the importance of informed public policy advocacy. She is the right person to lead ALTA and build on its successful legacy,” said ALTA President Cynthia Durham Blair.

"Diane was a unanimous selection by the Board, and we expect her leadership and entrepreneurial spirit will immediately benefit our members, demonstrate our value to prospective members and continue ALTA’s tradition of strong advocacy on behalf of the land title insurance and settlement services industry," Blair continued.

“I am honored to join ALTA and look forward to leading this organization and working with the ALTA team to build upon the great success it has achieved to date,” Tomb added. “I’m also excited to work with ALTA members and all stakeholders across the title, settlement, mortgage and real estate industries to ensure we continue to protect property rights and deliver an exceptional closing experience for consumers.”