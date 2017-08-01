2017 Women of Influence: Diane Tomb

In the short time Diane Tomb has been the executive director of the National Rental Home Council, she has built a strong organization consisting of the top companies within the single-family rental space.

Since Tomb joined the NRHC, a non-partisan organization dedicated to advocating on behalf of the single-family rental home industry, its membership has doubled and revenue has increased by 28%. Under Tomb’s leadership, the NRHC has become a vehicle for members of the SFR community to join together to address issues facing the industry.

Tomb has more than 20 years of experience in real estate and housing and is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur who founded the D.C.-based public affairs and business advisory firm Tomb & Associates in 2003. From 2011 to 2013, she served as president and CEO of the National Association of Women Business Owners, the largest organization nationwide representing women business owners.

Prior to that, she served as assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and in the White House in both the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. She also served as senior vice president for communications at the Fannie Mae Foundation.

Tomb recently joined the governing board of directors of the nonprofit MakeRoom Inc., a national organization addressing the rental housing crisis in America. She also currently serves as a commissioner on the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Commission on Political Reform and is a member of the International Women’s Forum of Washington, D.C.