Earlier this year, both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac revealed which commercial and multifamily real estate lenders and originators did the most business with them in 2018. But, which companies truly financed the most commercial and multifamily real estate last year?

Now we know.

Newly released data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows which lenders and originators truly dominated the commercial real estate financing space in 2018.

Sponsor Content

MBA’s Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Firms - Annual Origination Volumes study, which was released this week, presents a comprehensive set of listings of 136 different commercial/multifamily mortgage originators, their 2018 volumes, and the different roles they play in the industry.

And without further adieu, here are the top commercial/multifamily mortgage originators in 2018:

HFF Wells Fargo CBRE Capital Markets Key Bank Eastdil Secured JPMorgan Chase Meridian Capital Group Bank of America Merrill Lynch PNC Real Estate Berkadia

By dollar volume, the top five originators for third parties were:

HFF CBRE Capital Markets Eastdil Secured Meridian Capital Group Key Bank

And the top five lenders were:

Wells Fargo Key Bank JPMorgan Chase Bank of America Merrill Lynch Capital One Financial

MBA’s report also breaks down the top originators by investment group.

For commercial mortgage-backed securities, the top originators were: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Eastdil Secured, and Goldman Sachs.

For commercial bank loans, the top originators were: Key Bank, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Real Estate, and Meridian Capital Group.

For life insurance companies, the top originators were: HFF, MetLife Investment Management, Eastdil Secured, PGIM Real Estate Finance, and New York Life Investments.

As reported earlier this year, for Fannie Mae, the top originators were: Wells Fargo, Walker & Dunlop, CBRE Capital Markets, Berkadia, and Newmark Knight Frank, while the top originators for Freddie Mac were: CBRE Capital Markets, Berkadia, Walker & Dunlop, HFF, and Key Bank.

For the Federal Housing Administration/Ginnie Mae, the top originators were: Red Mortgage Capital, Greystone, Berkadia, Walker & Dunlop, and Wells Fargo.

For pension funds, the top originators were: Nuveen Real Estate, Newmark Knight Frank, Barings, CBRE Capital Markets, and JLL.

And for credit companies, the top originators were: Wells Fargo, CBRE Capital Markets, Marcus & Millichap Capital, JLL, and Meridian Capital Group.