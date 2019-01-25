Earlier this month, Freddie Mac revealed the top 10 lenders that led its multifamily business in 2018. CBRE topped Freddie Mac’s list, with Berkadia and HFF coming in second and third, respectively.

But what about the multifamily lenders that do business with Fannie Mae instead? Which lenders did the most business with Fannie Mae last year? Well, we’re glad you asked, because this week, Fannie Mae revealed its top 10 lenders of 2018.

But before we get to the top 10, here’s a quick look at Fannie Mae’s multifamily business overall. According to the government-sponsored enterprise, Fannie Mae provided more than $65 billion in financing to the multifamily market in 2018 with its Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program.

“Multifamily had another outstanding year in 2018, thanks to our lenders,” Rob Levin, Fannie Mae’s senior vice president for multifamily customer engagement, said. “Together, we supported all market segments, bringing liquidity to the market, while building a balanced portfolio that reflects our strategy with strong credit quality and mission-rich business.”

Looking at those market segments, Fannie Mae increased its portfolio of Green Bonds, which are backed by either green-certified properties or properties targeting a reduction in energy or water consumption. According to Fannie Mae, it grew its Green Financing portfolio to more than $50 billion in 2018, aided by $20 billion in Green Financing last year.

Additionally, Fannie Mae led the affordable housing market with overall production of $7.4 billion, an increase of 9% from 2017.

Now, on to the top 10 DUS lenders of 2018, according to Fannie Mae. The top 10 are:

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital – $8.1 billion Walker & Dunlop – $6.9 billion Berkadia Commercial Mortgage – $6.6 billion CBRE Multifamily Capital – $6.1 billion Newmark Knight Frank – $4.3 billion Greystone Servicing Corporation – $3.9 billion Capital One – $3.8 billion KeyBank – $3.4 billion PGIM Real Estate Finance – $3.3 billion Arbor Commercial Funding I – $3.2 billion

Fannie Mae also provided details on the top five DUS producers for affordable housing, small loans, and green financing in 2018.

For multifamily affordable housing, the top five are:

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital CBRE Multifamily Capital Greystone Servicing Corporation PGIM Real Estate Finance Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily

For small loans (which are defined as loans of $3 million or less nationwide and $5 million or less in high-cost markets, and typically finance multifamily properties with five to 50 units), the top five are:

Greystone Servicing Corporation Arbor Commercial Funding I Hunt Mortgage Group Walker & Dunlop Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital

And for green financing, the top five are: