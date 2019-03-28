Consumer journey insight platform Jornaya signed on as a network sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing summit to be held June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second annual event will gather some of the smartest minds in the industry in one place to give mortgage marketers the information, tools and connections they need to Play to Win in today’s purchase market.

“The format and content of the inaugural Engage.Marketing event was truly impressive,” said Jornaya’s Head of Consumer Finance Mike Eshelman. “Jornaya is thrilled to join as a sponsor at this year's event in Charlotte.”

Jornaya provides companies with online behavioral data that expands their view of a customer’s purchase journey. With over 30,000 website partnerships, the company has a unique view of consumer shopping behaviors in mortgage, insurance, auto and education industries, which it transforms into actionable data to efficiently help companies expand their customer base, retain existing customers and improve customer relationships.

Sponsor Content

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jornaya on as a sponsor for this year’s engage.marketing event,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Jornaya’s unique consumer insight provides mortgage professionals the data they need to increase consumer satisfaction and win in today’s market.”

Eshelman will join other industry leaders speaking at the conference, which will feature practical, hands-on sessions providing insight on everything from borrower trends to referral marketing to tech stack adoption strategies and more.

“95% of consumers are going online to search for a new mortgage and 88% will close with the first or second lender they speak with,” Eshelman said. “Given Jornaya's unique view of the consumer's online shopping journey, we're helping banks and lenders identify when their past customers and prospects are back in-market for a mortgage and deploy engagement strategies accordingly to be in position to win more business.”

