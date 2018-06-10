Hi HousingWire readers! The housing industry saw an eventful 2018. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit our most read articles of this past year. Here, we’ll cover the bottom half of our Top 10 most-read articles of the year. Keep your eyes out for the second article that reveals our most-read article of the year!

10. [VIDEO] The kiss that cost a mortgage CEO $3 million (and his job)

No. 10 on our list of most popular articles in 2018 is the story of waitress Kristin Lisi, who won a $3 million lawsuit against mortgage CEO Gregory Englesbe for forcing a kiss on her. “You’ve been walking by me all night, and I want a kiss,” the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Englesbe allegedly told Lisi, grabbing her by the throat and planting a kiss on her, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Sponsor Content

9. Quicken Loans: United Wholesale workers are subverting our mortgage lending operations

In our ninth most popular article of 2018, Quicken Loans accuses United Wholesale Mortgage of subversive tactics to undermine its business. What began as an announcement that C2 Financial would discontinue offering Quicken Loans’ products via its mortgage broker channel escalated quickly in to a war of words between two top lenders.

8. Here’s how you can get a perfect 850 credit score

While some experts may argue that you don’t need a perfect credit score, others may contend that it helps with lower rates when it comes time to get a mortgage. In our eighth most popular article, Assistant Editor Kelsey Ramírez outlines how you (yes, you) can get a perfect credit 850 score.

7. Amazon hiring head of newly-formed mortgage lending division

HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney broke some big news this year about Amazon. According to his exclusive reporting, which is our seventh most-read article of the year, the retail giant is seeking a leader for its newly formed mortgage lending division. Maybe in 2019 we will find out exactly what Jeff Bezos and Amazon have in store for mortgage lending?