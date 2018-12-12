Class Valuation has named Michael Detwiler CEO.

The news comes just one week after the Michigan-based appraisal management company announced that it was changing its name from Class Appraisal. The move is part of the company’s rebrand to expand its offerings to “new and disruptive” collateral valuation products to keep pace with tech advancements happening in the space.

Detwiler is the former senior managing director at Accenture, where he headed Accenture Software, overseeing its North American mortgage software and outsourcing business.

He also co-founded mortgage software company Mortgage Cadence in 1999, which was acquired by Accenture in 2013.

In March, Class – a 2018 HW Tech100 winner – was acquired by private equity firm Narrow Gauge Capital, and since then the company has hired a number of new additions to its team in roles focused on growth and technology.

Detwiler said he was attracted to the company’s dedication to tech innovation.

“We have an incredible opportunity in the collateral valuation space. Class is in an ideal position to lead the evolution in a sector that is poised for major change by positively impacting the borrower, their lender, the appraiser and the experience they share,” Detwiler said. “This is the moment for a company that truly understands customer service to institutionalize the valuation experience throughout the ecosystem with true innovation and hard work.”