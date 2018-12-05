Class Appraisal, a Michigan-based appraisal management company, has announced that it’s changing its name to Class Valuation to better describe its expanded focus.

The company said its services will now include “new and disruptive” collateral valuation products, a move it is making to keep up with technological advancements impacting the space.

“We know the space is changing, and we are committed to our clients' long-term success,” said Chief Innovation Officer Scot Rose. “This means focusing on technological and process innovation designed to lead the industry into the future.”

Sponsor Content

The company said it will continue to operate as Class Appraisal until regulators approve the change.

“These changes are an extension of the company's willingness to take ownership of – and then solve – client problems, while defining the future of valuation services," said President John Fraas.

“Continuous innovation of new processes and new products is core to who we are at Class. It’s all about the borrower, their lender partner, and the experience they share,” Fraas continued. “It always has been for us at Class, and our new offerings will make these experiences even better for all parties involved.”