Cloudvirga, a provider of digital mortgage software, announced Thursday that Jesse Decker has joined the company as its chief customer success officer.

“Cloudvirga’s obsession with solving the mortgage cost problem has resonated deeply with top lenders, igniting our rapid growth,” Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck said. “We are proud to expand our senior team with an experienced leader who knows the digital mortgage space as well as Jesse does.”

Decker comes to Cloudvigra with more than two decades of experience overseeing enterprise technology transformations and customer success programs, the company said in a press release.

As chief customer success officer, Decker is expected to lead Cloudvirga’s customer success division, working collaboratively with its product development and marketing teams to help mortgage lenders leverage Cloudvirga’s point-of-sale products.

Prior to the new position, Decker served as the vice president of client services at Roostify, where she supported implementations at several banks and independent mortgage lenders.

Decker also served as a management consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton and other consulting firms, delivering advisory services to clients in financial services, telecommunications and other sectors.

“The cry for digital technology that meaningfully improves the customer experience and reduces the cost to produce a mortgage has never been louder,” Decker said. “I’m thrilled to bring my experience helping major lending institutions implement transformative technology that delights customers to Cloudvirga, and I look forward to helping lenders take control over their margins in a tight market."

Although, Cloudvirga was founded in 2016, the company has grown to serve nine of the top 40 mortgage lenders in the country, and continues to expand its suite of digital mortgage solutions.

In September, the company launched a new mobile mortgage point-of-sales solution for loan originators and homebuyers in the purchase mortgage market, winning them a HousingWire Tech100 award.

