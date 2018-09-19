Cloudvirga launched a new mobile mortgage point-of-sales solution for loan originators and homebuyers in the purchase mortgage market.
The Mobile POS is backed by the same tech that runs the Enterprise POS, which won Cloudvirga a HousingWire Tech100 award.
“Automating bits and pieces of a broken mortgage process is like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. Cloudvirga is different; we reinvent the mortgage process first, then automate it,” Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck said in a statement.
Cloudvirga’s sales peg for this product is efficiency. According to its release, loan originators using the Mobile POS can seamlessly collaborate with borrowers and real estate agents from any web-enabled device.
“Our intelligent mortgage engine is our customers’ secret weapon, and we’re proud to make it available on-demand in a mobile-first format that suits the busy lives of originators and borrowers, particularly in this purchase mortgage market,” Schreck said.