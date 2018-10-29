Lenders in 2017 saw a busy and competitive housing market, keeping them thriving despite rising interest rates and uncertainty surrounding regulation.

And data collected by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act shows just how many loans each lender originated.

HMDA data prepared by iEmergent shows which lenders dominated the top 10 spots for the year. The data includes originated loans for single-family 1-4. It does not include manufactured homes, multi-family, home improvement loans or repurchases.

Here is the list of the top 10 mortgage originators that dominated the 2017 market by total volume of loans originated:

10. Fairway Independent Mortgage – $19.5 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.2% Rank in total number of loans: 8 Total number of loans: 86,152

9. U.S. Bank – $22.8 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.4% Rank in total number of loans: 10 Total number of loans: 82,776

8. Flagstar Bank – $23.1 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.4% Rank in total number of loans: 9 Total number of loans: 83,469

7. Shore Mortgage – $28.9 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.7% Rank in total number of loans: 7 Total number of loans: 104,106

6. Caliber Home Loans – $31.3 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.9% Rank in total number of loans: 5 Total number of loans: 114,641

5. loanDepot – $33.9 billion

Share of total origination volume: 2% Rank in total number of loans: 4 Total number of loans: 134,019

4. Bank of America – $46.6 billion

Share of total origination volume: 2.8% Rank in total number of loans: 6 Total number of loans: 106,290

3. JPMorgan Chase – $53.2 billion

Share of total origination volume: 3.2% Rank in total number of loans: 3 Total number of loans: 143,704

2. Quicken Loans – $81.3 billion

Share of total origination volume: 4.9% Rank in total number of loans: 1 Total number of loans: 395,648

1. Wells Fargo – $93 billion

Share of total origination volume: 5.6% Rank in total number of loans: 2 Total number of loans: 272,938

Earlier this year, Quicken Loans boasted its rise to the top, claiming to be the No. 1 mortgage lender. A look at their financials shows the company did, indeed, surpass Wells Fargo, but just for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year, Quicken remains in second place.

