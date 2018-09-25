Multiple listing service platform Remine just launched a mobile MLS platform covering the 35 largest MLS markets in the nation.

"Remine is the fastest growing MLS platform in history. They're obsessed with driving new value to the industry, which is why they caught on like wild fire," MRIS Investors CEO David Charron said in a statement.

According to the company’s release, Remine Mobile is available for its roughly 750,000 member agents across the 35 largest MLSs in the U.S., allowing its users to to view new opportunities on the run, see contact information on more than 300 million consumers and utilize a chat function for conversations between agents.

"We believe in data portability such as our Saved Search API which ushers in a new era of transparency and portability across all vendors and platforms. Gone are the days of closed systems and stifling vendor relationships," Remine COO Jonathan Spinetto said in a statement.

"Having our mobile platform now launched plays an integral part of our MLS solution," he added.