Property managers, renters, and homeowners in need of maintenance on their property now need only to look to their smartphones to find their next service provider.

Homee, an on-demand property maintenance platform that’s available via a smartphone app, announced recently that it’s planning to expand to new markets thanks to a new round of financial backing.

The company disclosed recently that it raised $11 million in Series A funding, bringing its total capital raise to $15 million.

Sponsor Content

According to the company, it will use the money to launch in new markets and grow its network of vendors throughout the country.

Homee connects property managers, renters, and homeowners with approved electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and handymen in their area and boasts that its technology can have a service provider on-site in less than an hour.

Here’s how Homee Co-Founder and CEO Doug Schaedler describes the company’s service:

“Homee is a category-leading, on-demand property maintenance platform that is changing the way homeowners and property managers find, contract, and pay for qualified heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and general handyman services.”

According to the company, its app uses GPS technology to match a service provider with a user based on location. The company says that its service providers typically accept a new request in less than a minute and are on-site for repairs, improvements, or maintenance in an average of 30 minutes or less.

The company’s service is available for any type of property, single-family homes, apartments, condos, offices, restaurants, and more. According to Homee, some of its clients include several of the “largest national single-family portfolio companies.”

Interestingly, one of the company’s backing Homee is The Home Depot. The home improvement retail giant took part in Homee’s Series A funding round, which was led by Activate Capital Partners.

Also taking part in the funding were the company’s existing investors, including Florida Funders, FAN Fund, Bialla Venture Partners, and Engage, a venture fund that is backed by The Home Depot, Goldman Sachs, Delta, Georgia-Pacific, and several other massive corporations.

“The new investment from Activate Capital Partners and The Home Depot is integral to Homee’s growth, and we are pleased to have them involved with Homee,” Schaedler said.

“We are excited to partner with Homee and believe the company is addressing fundamental pain points in the industry,” said Michael DeRosa, managing director at Activate. “Homee’s unique approach to market expansion has allowed it to grow quickly and cost-efficiently, and we believe the company is now positioned to pursue rapid growth in additional markets.”